3,118 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

MA traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.