2key.network (2KEY) Trading 72.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $321,102.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 72.5% against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,972.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 62,777,687 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

