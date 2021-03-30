287 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.20 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.