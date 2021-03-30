2,668 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.