26,605 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 10,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,271. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

