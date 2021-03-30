2,607 Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

