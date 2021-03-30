2,154,616 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,154,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

