18,977 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

