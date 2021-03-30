1,470,000 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,470,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for about 0.9% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 321,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,886 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 350,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 179,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $10,481,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,681. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

