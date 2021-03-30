$145.97 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $145.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $178.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $941.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of AMC remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,755,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,841,750. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,393,324 shares of company stock worth $535,773,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

