1,338 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.16. The stock had a trading volume of 219,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $366.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

