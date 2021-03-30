13,204 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.