1,320 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

IWO stock traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $293.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

