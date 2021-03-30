123,778 Shares in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Separately, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000.

LFTR stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

