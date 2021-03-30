11,542 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.