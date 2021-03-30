11,450 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, hitting $350.61. The stock had a trading volume of 117,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,109. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $280.90 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

