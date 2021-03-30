$111.59 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post sales of $111.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $85.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $502.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.00 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,954. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,516 shares of company stock worth $24,581,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

