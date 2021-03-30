10,852 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Dycom Industries accounts for 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,446. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

