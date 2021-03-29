Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,026,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,086,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,116,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $134,979,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,143. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.