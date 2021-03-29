Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 221,609 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,609 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,751,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,241 shares of company stock worth $3,478,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.74. 20,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,197. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

