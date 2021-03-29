Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,714 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.60. 40,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

