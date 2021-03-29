Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $176.65 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,523 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 2.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.26% of Autodesk worth $176,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,749 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.80. 36,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

