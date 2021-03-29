Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 2,454,322 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,454,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,387,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.28% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. 246,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

