Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.59. 451,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The company has a market cap of $336.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

