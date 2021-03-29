Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,070 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

NYSE:C traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 871,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.