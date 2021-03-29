Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 152,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

