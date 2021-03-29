Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

