zooplus’ (ZLPSF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 27th.

ZLPSF stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.16. zooplus has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $263.51.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

