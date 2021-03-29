Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.56.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.21 and its 200-day moving average is $414.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

