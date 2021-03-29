Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

