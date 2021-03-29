Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $152,205.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,007.23 or 0.06951698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

