ZEON Price Tops $0.0007 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $2.24 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.71 or 0.00616859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.