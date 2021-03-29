Zel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $235,962.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 20% against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $235,962.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00265975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00091251 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,976,725 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

