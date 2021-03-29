Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $134,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $476.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.