Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for about 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,152. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

