Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $25,806,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Natera by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.