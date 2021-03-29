Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 402,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

