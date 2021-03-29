ZB Token Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $185.36 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

