Zacks Investment Management Sells 13,127 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.