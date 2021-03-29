Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

KSS opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

