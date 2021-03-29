Zacks Investment Management Invests $2.33 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $247.93 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $262.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

