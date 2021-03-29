Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $132.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.