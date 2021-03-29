Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,329 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $89.85 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

