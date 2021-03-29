Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report $32.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.54 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

