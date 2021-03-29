Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. 2,205,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

