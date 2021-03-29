Yvonne Monaghan Sells 70,000 Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 154.30 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Johnson Service Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.48 million and a P/E ratio of -23.51.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

