YEE Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded 9% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $952,961.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00616932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

