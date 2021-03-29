Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

