Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a P/E ratio of -87.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

