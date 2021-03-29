Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 91.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.